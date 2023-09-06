MANILA, Philippines - Canada is set to take on Slovenia today in the quarterfinals of the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup.
Led by all-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 15th-ranked Canadians enter the contest having gone 4-1 through the first two rounds of group play. They most recently scored an 88-85 comeback win over top-ranked defending champion Spain.
Sunday's victory earned Canada its first Olympic berth since 2000 for the Paris 2024 Games.
Luka Doncic leads the seventh-ranked Slovenians, who also went 4-1 in group action. The 24-year-old all-NBA guard is the tournament's leading scorer at 26.4 points per game.
However, Slovenia is coming off a 100-71 loss to 11th-ranked Germany.
The winner of the quarterfinal matchup will face sixth-ranked Serbia in Friday's semifinals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.
