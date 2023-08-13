THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Canada wrapped up group stage play in the Women's Baseball World Cup with a 10-0 victory over South Korea on Sunday at Port Arthur Stadium.
Canada, which finished the Group A tournament with a 4-1 record, scored two runs in the second and third innings, added five in the fourth and one in the fifth.
South Korea, which finished Group A play with a 0-5 record, was outhit 11-1.
Julia Elisabeth Konigshofer led Canada with two hits, four RBIs and two runs scored. First baseman Emma-Rose Payette had three hits and three RBIs.
The United States finished the tournament first at 5-0, with Canada second. Mexico was third at 3-2, followed by Australia 2-3, Hong Kong 1-4 and South Korea.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023.
