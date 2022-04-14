Canada's silver medals from the 4x100 relay at the Tokyo Olympics are on the way to their rightful owners.
The British Olympic Association says that it has been officially asked to return the medals to the International Olympic Committee.
The request comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against British sprinter Chijindu Ujah in February.
Ujah was part of the British quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake that finished second to Italy in a close race by 0.01 seconds in August.
But a sample taken from Ujah after the race was found to contain the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are muscle-building selective androgen receptor modulators.
Canada, which finished third in the race, moves up to silver with China then moving up to bronze.
The Canadian team consisted of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney.
