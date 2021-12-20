SAINT PAUL, Minn. - An exhibition game between the Canadian and American women's hockey teams has been cancelled.
USA Hockey said in a statement Monday the contest scheduled for the evening is off because of COVID-19 concerns.
Canada and the U.S. have been taking part in a nine-game Rivalry Series ahead of the Beijing Olympics.
"While it is disappointing to not be able to play the game, the priority remains the health and safety of the athletes, staff and the community at large," Hockey Canada said in a release.
Along with cancelling Monday's game, Hockey Canada also postponed the Olympic team roster announcement, which was expected sometime this week, to a yet-to-be-determined date.
The Canadians have won four of the first six games in the series and are coming off 3-2 overtime win on Saturday in St. Louis, Mo. Canada also downed the U.S. 2-1 in overtime Wednesday.
The teams are scheduled to meet for two more games in the cross-border series — Jan. 3 in Edmonton and Jan. 6 in Red Deer, Alta.
The 2022 Winter Games open Feb. 4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2021.
