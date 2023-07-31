MANCHESTER, United Kingdom - Aurelie Rivard took top spot in the women's 50-metre freestyle S10 final on Monday to cap a strong opening day for Canada at the para-swimming world championships.
Rivard, from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., finished first in 27.64 seconds to earn Canada's fourth gold medal of the competition.
Tess Routliffe of Caledon, Ont., won gold in the women's SM7 200 individual medley (in 2:57.77) and Danielle Dorris of Moncton, N.B., took bronze (3:05.93).
Nick Bennett of Parksville, B.C., finished first in the men's S14 200 freestyle (1:54.75) and Saskatoon's Shelby Newkirk earned gold in the women's S6 100 backstroke (1:20.62).
Rivard won two gold medals and one bronze at last year's championships in Madeira, Portugal. Canada finished with 18 medals overall (6-5-7).
Competition continues through Sunday at the Manchester Aquatics Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.