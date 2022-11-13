Canada's 26-man roster for the World Cup in Qatar:
Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia); Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United FC (MLS), James Pantemis, CF Montreal (MLS).
Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Hatayspor FC (Turkey); Derek Cornelius, Panetolikos FC (Greece) on loan from Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Alistair Johnston, CF Montreal (MLS); Richie Laryea, Toronto FC (MLS) on loan from Nottingham Forest (England); Kamal Miller, CF Montreal (MLS); Steven Vitoria, GD Chaves (Portugal); Joel Waterman, CF Montreal (MLS).
Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio, FC Porto (Portugal); Liam Fraser, KMSK Deinze (Belgium); Atiba Hutchinson, Besiktas (Turkey); Mark-Anthony Kaye, Toronto FC (MLS); Ismael Kone, CF Montreal (MLS); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Samuel Piette, CF Montreal (MLS); David Wotherspoon, St. Johnstone (Scotland).
Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, Club Brugge KV (Belgium); Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Jonathan David, Lille (France); Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany); David (Junior) Hoilett, Reading FC (England); Cyle Larin, Club Brugge KV (Belgium); Liam Millar, FC Basel (Switzerland); Ike Ugbo, Troyes (France).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026
