ZURICH - Canada's Aaron Brown raced to a bronze medal in the 100 metres at the Diamond League Final on Thursday.
The 30-year-old from Toronto recorded a season's best 10.06 seconds. Trayvon Bromell of the U.S. crossed in 9.94 for the victory, while Yohan Blake of Jamaica was second in 10.05.
Canada's Andre De Grasse, who has struggled rebounding from a bout of COVID-19, was eighth in 10.21.
Brown and De Grasse were scheduled to run the 200 metres later Thursday, while Canada's Marco Arop was in the 800.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.
