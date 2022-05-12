ROME - Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals at the Italian Open on Thursday.
Andreescu beat Serbia's Petra Martić 6-4, 6-4 in the women's tournament.
The product of Mississauga, Ont., faces top-seeded Iga Swiatek in the next round.
Swiatek is the defending champion in Rome and is attempting to win her fifth straight tournament.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime dispatched American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 in the men's third round.
He will face the winner of a match between world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.