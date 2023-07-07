LONDON - Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov earned hard-fought singles victories Friday to advance at Wimbledon.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., outlasted 26th-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7) in a second-round match that featured several momentum swings.
Later in the day, Shapovalov dropped the opening set against British wild-card entry Liam Broady before rebounding for a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5 victory.
The Canadian had a 14-1 edge in aces. He had 50 winners overall while Broady managed just 18.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will face Roman Safiullin in the fourth round. The 92nd-ranked Russian beat Argentina's Guido Pella 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-0.
Andreescu, meanwhile, looked like she was heading for a routine victory after winning the first set and going up a break early in the second.
However, Kalinina later broke back to even the second set at 4-4, and picked up another break in the deciding game to even the match.
The Ukrainian had a break and a hold to go up 5-2 in the third set, but Andreescu stormed back to force a tiebreaker.
Andreescu raced out to a 9-3 lead, but Kalinina saved four match points before the Canadian finally prevailed.
Andreescu will next face sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who dispatched Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan 6-1, 6-1 in just 45 minutes.
Also Friday, the sixth-seeded women's doubles team of Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American Taylor Townsend opened with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns of the United States.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.