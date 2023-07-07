LONDON - Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated 26th-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7) Friday in a second-round Wimbledon match that featured major momentum swings.
Andreescu looked like she was heading for a routine victory after winning the first set and going up a break early in the second.
However, Kalinina later broke back to even the second set at 4-4, and picked up another break in the deciding game to even the match at a set apiece.
The Ukrainian had a break and a hold to go up 5-2 in the third set, but Andreescu stormed back to force a tiebreaker.
Andreescu raced out to a 9-3 lead in the tiebreaker, but Kalinina saved four match points before the Canadian finally prevailed.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of a match between sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan.
Later Friday, 26th-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., faced Britain's Liam Broady in a third-round match, and Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., teamed with American Taylor Townsend for a first-round women's doubles match against Americans Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.
