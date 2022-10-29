BASEL, Switzerland - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 to book his ticket to the Swiss Indoors final on Saturday.
It is the second time the Montreal native has beaten Alcaraz since he became the top-ranked player on the ATP circuit. Auger-Aliassime got the best of the 19-year-old Spaniard in a singles match at the Davis Cup on Sept. 16 while competing for Canada.
The 22-year-old fired nine aces without committing a double fault in the match. He also won 82 per cent of his first-serve points while breaking on three of his eight opportunities in the one hour, 21-minute match.
Alcaraz finished with zero aces and three double faults and could not convert on his lone break point chance. He won 62 per cent of his first-serve points.
Auger-Aliassime, the third seed in the tournament and No. 9 in the world, will next face the winner between Holger Rune and Roberto Bautista Agut in the other semifinal.
The Canadian entered the tournament having won back-to-back ATP Tour titles in the past two weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.
