PARIS - Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday.
Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to winning next two sets 7-5 and 6-0.
The former world No. 4 is looking to build on her successful clay court season following a months-long absence to recuperate physically and mentally from a tough 2021 season.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont. is one of four Canadians still competing in Paris.
Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime, both of Montreal, will be back on the clay on Wednesday following first round wins on Sunday. Fernandez, the tournament's 17th seed, will play Czech Katerina Siniakova, while Auger-Aliassime, seeded ninth on the men's side, meets Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli.
Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play his opening-round match on Tuesday against Denmark's Holger Rune.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2022.
