BAKURIANI, Georgia - Canada's Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird captured the top two spots on the podium at a snowboard slopestyle World Cup on Sunday.
The victory was redemption for Blouin, a 25-year-old from Quebec City, who narrowly missed the medal podium at last month's Tokyo Olympics.
She won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and was considered a strong medal favourite for Tokyo.
Blouin scored 76.25 points for the victory. Baird, a 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., scored 70.00 points for silver.
Bianca Gisler of Switzerland was third (67.25).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2022.
