CAMROSE, Alta. - Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 4-2 win over American Korey Dropkin to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open on Thursday night.
Taking a 2-0 lead into the fourth end, Bottcher's rink had its lead cut in half. After a scoreless fifth, the two sides exchanged singles, with Bottcher having the last laugh in the eighth end.
Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., suffered his first loss at the triple-knockout competition, falling 6-3 to Sweden's Niklas Edin.
Meanwhile, Reid Carruthers topped fellow Canadian Colton Flasch 7-5. Carruthers scored a single in each of the final two ends to run away with the victory.
Canada's Tanner Horgan also picked up a win, defeating the Netherlands' Wouter Gosgens 8-6 behind a two-point eighth end.
In the afternoon draw, Matt Dunstone grabbed an 8-5 victory over John Epping in an all-Canadian matchup Thursday afternoon.
Canada's Kevin Koe dropped a 9-6 decision to Italy's Joel Retornaz.
In women's action, Canadian Kerri Einarson's comeback effort fell just short, losing 5-4 to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa at Encana Arena.
Down 4-1 after five ends, Einarson trimmed the deficit with a two-point sixth end. After Fujisawa added another single in the seventh, Einarson could only put one on the board with the chance to push for an extra end.
Fellow Canadians Casey Scheidegger and Isabelle Ladouceur also dropped their matchups in the women's evening draw. Scheidegger fell 6-5 to Italy's Stefania Constantini, while Ladouceur was defeated 10-2 by Switzerland's Raphaela Keiser.
Sweden's Isabella Wranå topped fellow Swede Anna Hasselborg 4-2 in the other game.
Canada's Rachel Homan and Kaitlyn Lawes both picked up victories in the morning draw.
Play continues through Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.
