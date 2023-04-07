OTTAWA - Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Turkey's Ugurcan Karagoz 9-5 on Friday morning at the world men's curling championship.
Gushue broke a tie in the fifth end by making a hit for four points. Turkey conceded after scoring a single in the eighth.
The Canadian team of Gushue, vice Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden and lead Geoff Walker will return to TD Place in the evening for a round-robin finale against Sweden's Niklas Edin.
Five of the six playoff spots were taken entering the morning draw with seeding still to be determined.
Canada (8-3) will be joined by first-place Switzerland (10-1), Sweden (9-1), Norway (8-2) and Scotland (8-2) for weekend play.
Italy (6-4) and Japan (5-5) were still in the mix for the final spot at the start of the day. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2023.
