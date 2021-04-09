CALGARY - Brendan Bottcher both earned a playoff berth at the men's world curling championship and qualified Canada for the next Winter Olympics with a 6-4 win over Norway's Steffan Walstad on Thursday.
The top six teams at the conclusion of the preliminary round Friday both remain in contention for a world title, and qualify their countries in men's curling for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The top two seeds earn byes to Saturday's semifinals. Sergey Glukhov's Russian Curling Federation team and Sweden's Niklas Edin locked down those semifinal berths with 10-2 records Thursday.
John Shuster of the United States earned a playoff spot with a 9-3 record, as did Canada and Scotland's Bruce Mouat tied at 8-4.
Norway and Switzerland's Peter de Cruz at 7-5 were vying for the final playoff berth. Canada caps the round-robin against Germany (4-8) on Friday.
Teams third through sixth in the standings will compete in qualification games with winners reaching the final four. The medal games are Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.