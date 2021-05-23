GATESHEAD, United Kingdom - Canada's Aaron Brown finished in second place in the 200 metres at the Diamond League's Gateshead meet on Sunday while teammate Andre De Grasse took third.
American Kenneth Bednarek finished first in 20.33 seconds.
Brown, from Toronto, was next in 20.79 and De Grasse, a three-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., was third in a season-best time of 20.85.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2021.
