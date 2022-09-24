CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama lost to the American pairing of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the Saturday afternoon session at the Presidents Cup.
The United States leads the best-on-best tournament with an 11-5 advantage over the internationals.
Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., and Matsuyama shook hands with their American opponents on the 15th green to confirm a 4 and 3 loss in four-ball play.
Shortly after that defeat, South Korea's Sungjae Im and Colombia's Sebastián Muñoz earned a 3 and 2 win over Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner.
The first team to 15.5 points will win the biennial event that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe.
Two other matches were still underway when Im and Muñoz's round ended.
In the morning session, Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Im shook hands with Spieth and Thomas on the 15th green for a 4 and 3 loss.
It's the first time two Canadians have played at the prestigious Presidents Cup, which will move to Royal Montreal Golf Club for the next edition in 2024.
Australia's Adam Scott and Matsuyama beat Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa 3 and 2 in the day's second match.
K.H. Lee and Tom Kim of South Korea beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 2 and 1. The U.S. answered back as Finau and Max Homa topped South Korea's Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis 4 and 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2022.
