TORONTO - Canada's Corey Conners is tied for the clubhouse lead at the RBC Canadian Open.
Conners, from Listowel, Ont., shot a 5-under 67 in the morning wave of the first round.
England's Aaron Rai and Americans Justin Lower and Chesson Hadley were grouped with Conners atop the leaderboard with the afternoon wave still on the course.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shot a 1-under 71 as he looks for his third consecutive Canadian Open title.
A Canadian has not won the men's national golf championship since Pat Fletcher accomplished the feat at Vancouver's Point Grey Golf and Country Club in 1954.
Play continues through to Sunday at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto's northwest corner.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.
