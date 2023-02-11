IGLS, Austria - Toronto's Cynthia Appiah claimed bronze in the World Cup monobob event on Saturday.
Germany’s Lisa Buckwitz won the gold medal with a time of one minute, 49.20 seconds. Australia’s Breeana Walker held off a hard-charging Appiah to capture the silver medal at 1:49.38.
Appiah finished in a time of 1:49.42.
It was the fourth podium finish of the season this year for Appiah, who has collected three bronze medals after opening her World Cup campaign with a silver on her home track in Whistler.
The four-medal haul puts her in third place in the overall World Cup monobob standings with just one race remaining next weekend in Sigulda, Latvia.
Meanwhile, Ottawa’s Pat Norton piloted the only Canadian sled to a 14th-place finish in the first of back-to-back four-man races in Igls. Norton and his crew of Chris Ashley, David Caixeiro and Mathieu Gosselin stopped the clock at 1:42.46.
Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Thorsten Margis and Alexander Schueller took gold with a time of 1:40.65.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2023.
