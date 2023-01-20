MELBOURNE, Australia - Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico will be moving on at the Australian Open.
The duo defeated American Shelby Rogers and Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in first-round women's doubles action.
Meanwhile, Fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. fell 7-6 (5), 4-6, 3-6 to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and China's Zhang Shuai in their first-round match.
Dabrowski and Olmos fired three aces to just one double fault and won 73 per cent on first-serve points. They also broke on 5-of-9 opportunities in the match played Friday morning in Melbourne.
The third seeded-duo had 25 winners to their opponents' 21.
Rogers and Begu had four aces along with four double faults. They also won just 57 per cent on first-serve points.
After winning the opening set, Fernandez and Mattek-Sands fell apart following a great start to the second.
The duo won the first four games of the middle set. From there, Haddad Maia and Zhang took over with six consecutive games to take the set.
In the third, they built on their momentum, taking three of the first four games. Fernandez and Mattek-Sands could not get any closer than within two games in hopes of a comeback.
Fernandez and Mattek-Sands broke on four of their 12 opportunities in comparison to their opponents going 6-for-10.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023.
