MANCHESTER, United Kingdom - Canada's Danielle Dorris won gold in the S7 100-metre backstroke on Thursday at the para-swimming world championships.
She finished first in one minute 22.02 seconds.
American Julia Gaffney took silver in 1:22.26 and Ukraine's Veronika Korzhova earned bronze in 1:23.52.
Dorris, from Moncton, N.B., won bronze in the SM7 200 IM on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.
