SANDVIKEN, Sweden - Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped an 8-7 decision to American Tabitha Peterson this morning in round robin play at the world women's curling championship.
Peterson made a long straight-back raise takeout for a single in the 10th end for the victory at the Goeransson Arena.
Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris fell to 1-1 with the loss.
Canada will play Norway's Marianne Roervik later Sunday.
The competition continues through March 26.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2023.
