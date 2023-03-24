SANDVIKEN, Sweden - Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped an 11-5 decision to Denmark's Madeleine Dupont on Friday at the women's world curling championship.
Her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, which defeated Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz 10-4 earlier in the day, finished round-robin play at 7-5.
Canada was still in the mix to make the six-team playoff cut, but must wait for the completion of the late games before learning its fate.
Denmark scored four points in the eighth end as Canada conceded early at the Goransson Arena.
Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (11-0) and Norway's Marianne Roarvik (7-4) have secured playoff spots.
The playoffs begin Saturday and the medal games are set for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.
