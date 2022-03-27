PRINCE GEORGE - Canada's Kerri Einarson lost in the semifinal at the women's world curling championship Saturday and will play for the bronze medal.
South Korea's EunJung Kim downed the host country 9-6 to advance to Sunday's gold-medal game at the CN Centre.
Kim will face Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in Sunday's final.
Tirinzoni, who beat Sweden 7-5 in the other semifinal, will attempt to win a third straight women's world crown.
Einarson meets Sweden's Anna Hasselborg for bronze.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.
