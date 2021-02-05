MELBOURNE, Australia - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached the semifinals at the Murray River Open.
The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime beat Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic when the world No. 69 retired with a left shoulder injury after dropping the first set 7-6 (3) on Friday.
Earlier, Auger-Aliassime saved one match point to beat world No. 78 Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6).
The 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime will face world No. 80 Corentin Moutet of France in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime is 2-0 lifetime against Moutet.
The other semifinal pits No. 8 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain against Jeremy Chardy of France.
The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime is attempting to reach his seventh career ATP Tour final. He has yet to win a tournament.
Meanwhile, Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez is done at the Grampians Trophy.
The 18-year-old Fernandez was ousted from her warm-up event in the round of 16 by No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece.
Sakkari took the match 6-2, 6-2 in one hour 25 minutes.
Fernandez, from Laval, Que., beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Grampians Trophy on Wednesday.
She is currently ranked 89th in the world.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 4, 2021.
