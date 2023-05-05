MADRID - Canada's Leylah Fernandez missed out on her third women's doubles final of the season when she and American partner Taylor Townsend fell 6-4, 0-6, 10-6 to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Friday at the Madrid Open.
Fernandez, of Laval, Que., and Townsend got off to a quick start with a break in the opening game.
Azaranka and Haddad Maia would come back to score four breaks on seven chances in taking the first set.
Fernandez and Townsend posted a 6-0 set for the second straight match in a dominant second frame. The North Americans broke their opponents three times on six chances while saving both break points they faced.
The duo could not hold the momentum in a third set that saw Fernandez and Townsend win just 25 per cent of total service points.
Azarenka and Haddad Maia will play the top-seeded American duo of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff for the title.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.
