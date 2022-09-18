DIKILI, Turkey - Canada's Emma Glagau and Ruby Sorra captured bronze at the FIVB Beach Volleyball U19 World Championship with a victory over the United States on Sunday.
Glagau and Sorra beat Sophie Kubiak and Bailey Showalter 2-0 (21-10, 21-16).
"I am so proud of the work Ruby and I have been putting in, and glad to know that it is starting to pay off," said Glagau. "It was not the podium finish we wanted, but I have faith that one day the gold will be ours." The Canadians' trip to the final four included three wins in Pool D, with a round-of-16 victory win over China's Tong Yu and Kaiyue Jiang and a come-from-behind quarterfinal win over Poland's Malgorzata Ciezkowska and Urszula Lunio.
They were relegated to the bronze game, after a semifinal loss to Americans Myriah Massey and Ashley Pater in a tie-break, 2-1 (27-25, 17-21,17-15).
"This was just such an incredible experience to be a part of," Sorra said.
Yeva Serdiuk and Daria Romaniuk of Ukraine won gold.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.