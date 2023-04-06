OTTAWA - Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Germany's Sixten Totzek 9-4 on Thursday at the world men's curling championship.
Gushue and teammates Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker were in full control of the morning matchup at TD Place.
Canada improved to 7-2 with five draws remaining.
Gushue was scheduled to play Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the evening draw.
Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller (8-1) started the day on top of the 13-team round-robin standings. Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell and Sweden's Niklas Edin were next at 7-1.
The top six teams qualify for the weekend playoffs. The top two seeds earn direct berths in the semifinals ahead of Sunday's medal games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.
