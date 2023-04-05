OTTAWA - Canada's Brad Gushue defeated South Korea's Byeongjin Jeong 9-4 at the world men's curling championship on Wednesday morning.
South Korea conceded after Canada scored four points in the eighth end.
Canada, now 5-2 in round-robin play, was scheduled to take on American John Shuster in the evening draw.
The top six teams in the 13-team field will qualify for the weekend playoffs.
Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.
