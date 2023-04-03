OTTAWA - Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 6-3 on Monday afternoon at the world men's curling championship.
Gushue made a tap for two points in the third end and added another deuce in the seventh end. Japan forced Canada to a single in the ninth but was run out of rocks in the 10th.
The Canadian side of Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker improved to 3-2 after splitting their games over the opening weekend at TD Place.
Canada will next play Lukas Klima of the Czech Republic on Tuesday before beginning a run of three straight two-game days.
Sweden's Niklas Edin, the defending champion, won both of his games Monday to lead the 13-team standings at 5-0.
Round-robin play continues through Friday night. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.