OTTAWA - Canada's Brad Gushue needed only seven ends to complete an 8-2 rout of New Zealand's Anton Hood on Sunday afternoon at the world men's curling championship.
Gushue opened with a deuce and made a hit for three to end it as New Zealand conceded early.
"I think we're more settled," said Gushue, who improved to 2-1. "I don't think we're exactly where we want to be yet. Generally it takes four or five games."
In other Draw 4 matchups, defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden defeated Scotland's Bruce Mouat 7-4 in a rematch of last year's Olympic final.
Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller beat Germany's Sixten Totzek 7-3 and Japan's Riku Yanagisawa dumped South Korea's Byeongjin Jeong 9-2.
Canada was scheduled to play Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell on Sunday night.
Round-robin play continues through Friday night at TD Place. Medal games are scheduled for April 9.
Gushue's St. John's, N.L.-based side took silver at last year's world championship in Las Vegas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2023.
