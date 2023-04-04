OTTAWA - Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Lukas Klima of the Czech Republic 8-3 on Tuesday afternoon at the world men's curling championship.
Canada stole three points in the fourth end and wrapped up the victory in eight ends.
Gushue, vice Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden and lead Geoff Walker improved to 4-2 with the win while the Czechs fell to 2-4.
Round-robin play continues through Friday night at TD Place.
The top six teams in the 13-team field will qualify for the playoffs. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.
Gushue, who won a world title in 2017, lost to Sweden's Niklas Edin in last year's final in Las Vegas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.
