LAS VEGAS - Canada's Brad Gushue will face American Korey Dropkin on Saturday night in semifinal play at the world men's curling championship.
Dropkin advanced to the final four with a 6-4 win over Scotland's Kyle Waddell in a qualification game at the Orleans Arena.
Gushue, from St. John's, had a direct berth to the semifinals after finishing first in the 13-team round-robin standings.
Defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden earned the other direct berth as the No. 2 seed.
Edin will meet Joel Retornaz after the Italian dumped Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 10-4.
Semifinal winners will play for gold on Sunday while the losing teams play for bronze.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2022.
