GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY - Canada's Brooke Henderson rallied with a bogey-free 64 on Sunday to finish tied for second at the Shoprite Classic.
The Smiths Falls, Ont., native shot 13-under for her first top-10 finish since May.
Celine Boutier of France finished one stroke ahead of Henderson and South Koreans Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko.
Henderson had started the day in a tie for 10th at 6 under.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.
