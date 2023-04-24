GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of - Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing picked up a pair of wins on Monday at the world mixed doubles curling championship in South Korea.
The duo defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini and Sebastiano Arman 8-4 before dishing Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt an 11-6 loss in the evening session.
After playing from behind for much of the game, Canada took its first lead over Italy with a deuce in the fifth end. The Italians tied it with a single in the sixth but a pair of deuces from the Canadians in the final two ends allowed them to earn the victory.
Canada had a faster start against Australia, jumping out to a 6-2 lead through five ends. However, Australia finished a four-ender with a draw to tie it up.
Canada responded with five in the seventh and Australia conceded with one end to go.
Jones and Laing are 4-1 and atop Group A alongside Estonia (4-1) and Scotland (4-1). The Canadians will play the Czech Republic on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023.
