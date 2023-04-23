GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of - Canada’s Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing suffered their first loss of the world mixed doubles curling championship on Sunday in South Korea.
The duo fell 7-4 to Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill.
Canada went up 3-1 after three ends. However, that lead disappeared with singles in each of the next two from Estonia.
After restoring their lead at 4-3 through the sixth end, the Canadians surrendered deuces in the final two ends to take the loss.
Canada opened round-robin play with a pair of wins over Scotland and the Netherlands on Saturday.
The Canadians will have another two-game day on Monday, taking on Italy in the morning draw and Australia in the evening draw.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2023.
