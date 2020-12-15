Canadian Dalton Kellett will return to A.J. Foyt Racing for the 2021 IndyCar season.
Kellett will be a full-time driver for Foyt Racing in his second season on North America's top open-wheel circuit.
The 27-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., competed in eight races for Foyt in his rookie season, finishing 26th overall in the IndyCar standings.
Kellett also drove in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time, finishing 31st.
Team lead Larry Foyt said that Kellett would be the second driver behind four-time IndyCar champion Sebastien Bourdais.
Kellett shared the No. 14 car with Tony Kanaan for the 2020 season but will have No. 4 to himself in the new season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.
