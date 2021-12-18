ALPE D'HUEZ, France - Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury was back on top of the World Cup podium on Saturday.
The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won the dual moguls event on Saturday -- career-World Cup victory No. 68.
He has 97 World Cup podium finishes.
The 2018 Olympic gold medallist was coming off a third-place finish in the moguls a day earlier, a minor mistake costing him top spot on the podium.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.
