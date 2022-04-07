CHARLESTON, S.C. - Canada's Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated from the Charleston Open, falling to Poland's Magda Linette 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 32 Thursday.
Fernandez, who entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed, got a first-round bye into her round-of-32 match with Linette.
Linette dominated with her serve, smashing 10 aces during the match, including five alone in the third and deciding set.
The 19-year-old Fernandez entered the event as the 19th ranked player in the world.
Linette was ranked 64th.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.