PARIS - Canada's Leylah Fernandez is moving on to the fourth round of the French Open.
The 19-year-old Montreal native outlasted Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 on the main court at Roland Garros on Friday.
It's the first time Fernandez, a finalist at the 2021 U.S. Open, has advanced past the third round in Paris.
Fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21, was scheduled to play Filip Krajinovic on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.
