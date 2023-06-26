BAD HOMBURG, Germany - Canada's Leylah Fernandez rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Germany's Lena Papadakis in first-round play Monday at the Bad Homburg Open.
Fernandez, from Laval, Que., needed only 54 minutes to complete the victory at the WTA Tour 250-level event.
She will play Anna Blinkova in the second round. The ninth-seeded Russian posted a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory over Germany's Sabine Lisicki.
Fifth-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to play Britain's Sonay Kartal later Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.
