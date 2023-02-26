BAKURIANI, Georgia - Canada's Mikael Kingsbury successfully defended his men's dual moguls world title on Sunday.
The Deux-Montagnes, Que., outduelled Sweden's Walter Wallberg in the final to strike gold for his fourth world title in the discipline.
He won the last two world championships in 2019 and 2021.
Kingsbury crossed the finish line with a narrow lead of 0.05 seconds. In the judges’ scores, he came out ahead 19-16.
Australia's Matt Graham grabbed bronze.
Kingsbury, 30, was coming off winning the singles moguls title on Saturday. The three-time Olympic medallist is now up eight total world championships.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.