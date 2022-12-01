PARK CITY, Utah - Canada's Mirela Rahneva won gold in the women's skeleton event Thursday at the Park City World Cup.
The two-time Olympian from Ottawa had a two-run time of one minute 38.42 seconds. It was her fourth career World Cup victory.
Germany’s Tina Hermann took silver in 1:38.52 and Britain's Laura Deas picked up bronze in 1:38.55.
Calgary’s Jaclyn Laberge was 14th and Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., was 19th.
Germany’s Christopher Grotheer won the men’s race in 1:36.26. South Korea’s Seunggi Jung took silver in 1:36.43 and Britain's Marcus Wyatt earned bronze in 1:36.63.
Calgary's Blake Enzie was 16th and Saskatoon’s Evan Neufeldt was 17th.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.
