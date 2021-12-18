SAINT MORITZ, Switzerland - Canada's Mollie Jepsen is a perfect five-for-five in podium finishes after racing to third in a Para-Alpine World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.
The promising start to the season comes after Canada's Para-Alpine team went almost two years without international competitions due to COVID-19.
"Coming back this season, I didn't have any results-based goals and I still don't," Jepsen said. "I am confident in my skiing, and I know what I expect of myself technically and tactically, so I am just coming out and treating every day as a learning experience as we get closer to the Paralympic Games."
The 22-year-old from Vancouver captured four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics, and will look to climb the podium in Beijing.
"We only have so many starts and I am trying to utilize every experience and learn from it so I can be better the next time I push out," she said. "I am trying to just focus on the skiing. I know there is more in the tank and I am getting more comfortable every time I push out of the start."
The team competes again Sunday in Switzerland.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.
