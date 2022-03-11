BEIJING - Mollie Jepsen of West Vancouver, B.C., captured a silver medal in the women's giant slalom standing event at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.
Jepsen won second place in a time of two minutes 0.95 seconds.
China's Zhang Mengqiu won gold in the event, earning her nation's first-ever para alpine skiing gold.
Germany's Andrea Rothfuss won bronze.
This is the 22-year-old Jepsen's sixth career Paralympic medal and second of the Beijing Games.
She previously won a gold in Beijing in the women's downhill standing event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.
