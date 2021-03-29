MIAMI - Canada's Milos Raonic is heading to the round of 16 at the Miami Open.
The 12th-seeded Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., reached the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 event for the fifth time in 10 appearances with a 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 20 seed Ugo Humbert of France on Monday.
Raonic will next face the winner of a match later Monday between No. 6 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and No. 26 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.
Raonic is now 2-0 against Humbert after winning a third-set tiebreak last year in Paris.
On the women's side, No. 8 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face No. 12 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain in a round-of-16 match later Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.