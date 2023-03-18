Canada's Sophie Jaques has been named the 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner as the top player in NCAA Divison 1 women's ice hockey on Saturday.
Jaques is the first Ohio State player to win the award and just the second blueliner since it was established in 1998.
The Toronto native helped the Buckeyes to a 33-5-2 record and a berth into Sunday’s NCAA national championship game.
She enters the title game leading all NCAA defenders in points (48), goals (24), power-play goals (9) and points per game (1.23) through 40 games this season.
Jaques, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year, finished fifth among all players in conference play with points 35 points and 17 goals.
She also took home WCHA Defender of the Year honours and was named to the all-WCHA first team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.
