BEIJING - Canada's Steven Dubois has won a bronze medal in the men's 500-metre short-track speedskating final at the Beijing Olympics.
Dubois finished third behind Shaoang Liu of Hungary and Konstantin Ivliev of Russia.
The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., won silver in the 1,500-metre event last week.
Dubois was advanced to the A final after the judges determined he’d been bumped by South Korea’s Hwang Daeheon in his semifinal heat.
Fellow Canadian Jordan Pierre-Gilles was eliminated earlier after falling in the quarterfinals.
The Canadian women's 3,000-metre relay team failed to reach the podium, finishing fourth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2022.
