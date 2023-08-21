BUDAPEST, Hungary - Savannah Sutherland qualified for the women's 400-metre hurdles semifinals Monday at the world athletics championships.
Sutherland, from Saskatoon, claimed the fourth and final automatic qualifying spot in her heat in a time of 55.85 seconds.
Brooke Overholt of finished seventh in her heat in 56.2 seconds and did not advance.
The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday while the final goes Thursday.
In women's pole vault, Alysha Newman and Annika Newell of Delaware, Ont., and Saskatoon's Anicka Newell both failed to qualify for the finals.
Newman had a top vault of 4.5 metres while Newell's best was 4.35 metres.
The automatic qualifying mark of 4.65 metres was met by 12 vaulters, which was enough to fill out the field for the final.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.
